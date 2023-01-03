Scottsbluff woman accused of selling methamphetamine, heroin

A Scottsbluff woman is accused of selling drugs during two controlled buys.

Sheila M. Bouldt, 36, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class IC felony; and distribution of a controlled substance within a school zone, a Class ID felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police officer assigned to the WING Drug Task force used an informant for a controlled purchase of narcotics on July 10, 2021, in the area of a residence on East 17th Street in Scottsbluff. The officer observed as Bouldt met the informant in the alley of the 1700 block of Seventh and Eighth avenues in Scottsbluff. Bouldt picked up the informant and dropped the CI at another location.

The informant alleged that Bouldt picked up a baggie of a crystal-like substance, confirmed later to be 28 grams of methamphetamine, from a Scottsbluff residence after the informant gave her $550 in cash.

Bouldt is also accused of having provided 1.75 grams of heroin from Bouldt and another individual during a second instance involving two informants on July 14, 2021, at a residence in the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue. Testing revealed the 2.5 grams of heroin purchased during the exchange also contained fentanyl.

The location of both controlled purchases is located within 1,000 feet of Roosevelt Elementary, according to the affidavits.

A warrant for Bouldt’s arrest was issued on Dec. 2 and she was taken into custody on Dec. 28. She appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court for arraignment on charges on Dec. 30.

Bond in the case has been set at $100,000. She is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10.