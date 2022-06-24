Scottsbluff woman arrested for April stabbing

Scottsbluff Police arrested a 20-year-old Scottsbluff woman Wednesday, alleging she injured two people with a knife during an altercation.

Harley Newsom, 20, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the case, Newsom and her boyfriend are alleged to have been involved in an altercation around 10 p.m. on April 5. Newsom told police she had been jumped by a group of around seven people in the 700 block of East 12th Street in Scottsbluff. She identified two of the people to police.

Newsom had cuts on her fingers and was taken to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

Officers had first arrived on scene due to reports of people throwing rocks at a house. They noticed a broken window and a crowbar at the scene.

The officers interviewed four witnesses, who alleged that a woman had been visiting an ex-boyfriend at a residence at 704 E. 12th Street urging him to come outside with her. The man told police that the woman had also said that her car was broken down, but declined the help of others.

Some of the people interviewed by police claimed that the woman and a group of people who had a problem with one of the occupants of the house threatened them with a crowbar and threw rocks. They alleged that a member of the group threatened to shoot them, and had a gun, though none of the witnesses had seen such a weapon. One of the witnesses claimed they were wearing masks.

Newsom told police that she and her boyfriend had been called by one of the occupants of the house, and that they went outside to confront the group. She alleged that the woman walked up to her and struck her and that another woman also attacked her. At some point, Newsom had been injured by a knife she said that one of the women had, but she said she had not known she had been cut. She was transported to Regional West Medical Center with injuries to her hand.

However, the woman, a female friend and her boyfriend gave a different account to police. Police made contact with the three people after they went to Regional West Medical Center for treatment. The woman and her boyfriend were being treated for stab wounds and the other female was being treated for injuries after her foot was run over by a car.

The trio told police that they and two other people had been driving around and had stopped on East Overland. They alleged that Newsom and her boyfriend walked up to the car, with Newsom’s boyfriend carrying a crowbar. They alleged Newsom threatened to stab them and the woman’s boyfriend got out of the car.

They alleged that as he asked Newsom and her boyfriend what they were doing, a confrontation ensued and Newsom stabbed him. The woman told police she grabbed Newsome to defend her boyfriend. At some point, Newsom and her boyfriend pushed her to the ground and trampled her. The woman said that as she ran back to her car, her friends told her she had been stabbed. Her friends had picked up the knives, she told police, to stop Newsom. Police had not located the weapons used, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that she had known Newsom in the past, but she did not recognize her. Police also searched their vehicle, as a gun had been alleged to have been involved in the incident, but didn’t locate anything of note, according to the arrest affidavit.

Newsom denied having a knife. She said her boyfriend had found a crowbar but did not use it. According to the arrest affidavit, based on the evidence, authorities sought a charge against Newsom, alleging she intentionally stabbed the woman and her boyfriend.

Statements in the affidavit imply that additional arrests could be pending as the investigation continues.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.