Scottsbluff woman arrested on assault charges

Scottsbluff woman arrested on assault charges

Mari Red Bear

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff woman after she allegedly assaulted her mother Thursday, June 23. She is also accused of injuring a corrections officer.

Mari Red Bear, 26, was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. at her residence in the 2000 block of Avenue E.

Scottsbluff Police officers had originally responded to the location due to a report of a woman locked in her basement, hiding from her daughter.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, the woman said Red Bear had kicked the door to her room in the previous night and hit her with a screwdriver. She suffered a small tear on her sternum from the alleged incident.

Though the two share the residence, the report states the woman told officers she’d moved into the basement because Red Bear had been acting erratically and violently.

According to the arrest affidavit, Red Bear needed to be restrained and escorted away in handcuffs while being searched for weapons.

She was taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

There, according to court documents, she grabbed a female corrections officer by the hair and pulled her head down onto a bench, causing cuts to the officer’s ear.

Red Bear has been charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault on a peace officer, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest.

The former three charges are class 2A, 3A and class 2 felonies, respectively. The last charge is a class 1 misdemeanor. Bond was set at 10 percent of $50,000.

A preliminary hearing for Red Bear is scheduled for July 5.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

