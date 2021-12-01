Scottsbluff woman arrested on child abuse charges

A Scottsbluff woman faces charges of child abuse after police received a report involving her two children.

According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, Kassi Onstott, alias Kassie Ann Aberle, 30, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with child abuse, knowingly and intentionally, a Class IIIA felony; and child abuse, negligently, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, police received a report on Nov. 27 from relatives of Onstott’s children. They told police that Onstott had dropped the kids off to them in Torrington to watch, but alleged the children hadn’t been bathed and were covered in bruises.

The officer observed bruising on one of the children, a cut on the her eyes and redness. On the other child, the officer observed a split lip and bruises on her body. The children were described as having dry, matted hair that appeared tangled and unkempt.

One of the relatives had inquired about the condition of one of the child and alleged Onstott admitted she had “popped” the girl in the face.

Police questioned Onstott, taking her into custody after the interview.

Onstott, who was arraigned on charges on Monday, is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2. Bond in the case has been set at $40,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.