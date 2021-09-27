Scottsbluff woman displaced after motel fire

One woman living at a Scottsbluff motel has been displaced after a fire early Sunday morning.

The motel room sustained $10,000 to $15,000 in damages, Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald Sunday.

Scottsbluff Rural firefighters were called at about 4:30 a.m. to the fire at the Sportsman Inn, which is located about 4 miles west of Scottsbluff at County Road 19 and Highway 26.

“While we were en route, (dispatchers) told us the entire room was engulfed, which it was,” Schank said. “However, there was no extension to any of the other rooms of the motel.”

Schank said firefighters had a quick knockdown of the fire. Twelve firefighters responded to the early morning blaze.

“We had pretty good response from our firefighters and we were able to knock it down quickly, which helped prevent it from spreading,” she said.

The preliminary cause of the fire was attributed to a cigarette, which had dropped onto a mattress, and was accidental. The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department did turn the fire over to the state fire marshal for investigation.

The occupant of the motel room was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance, where she was treated and released.