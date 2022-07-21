 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Scottsbluff woman injured after rollover near Gering

  • Updated
  • 0

A Scottsbluff woman suffered injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Gering.

Authorities say the crash occurred at 9:42 a.m. on County Road 26, southeast of the city and just south of the road's intersection with Highway 92.

Caitlyn Charles, 20, of Scottsbluff was the driver and sole occupant of a 1998 Toyota that left the roadway and rolled, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department released. Charles was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. 

She was transported to Regional West Medical Center and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say excessive speed could be a possible factor in the crash and that drug or alcohol use is not suspected.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. Also responding to the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Minatare Police Department, Gering Fire Department and Valley Ambulance Services. 

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News