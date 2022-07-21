Scottsbluff woman injured after rollover near Gering

A Scottsbluff woman suffered injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Gering.

Authorities say the crash occurred at 9:42 a.m. on County Road 26, southeast of the city and just south of the road's intersection with Highway 92.

Caitlyn Charles, 20, of Scottsbluff was the driver and sole occupant of a 1998 Toyota that left the roadway and rolled, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department released. Charles was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported to Regional West Medical Center and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say excessive speed could be a possible factor in the crash and that drug or alcohol use is not suspected.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. Also responding to the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Minatare Police Department, Gering Fire Department and Valley Ambulance Services.