Scottsbluff woman injured in Nov. 22 collision
A Scottsbluff woman suffered injuries in a Nov. 22 collision.

Craig Hillman, 34, of Scottsbluff, had been traveling north in the 600 block of Broadway in a 1995 Honda Civic when Angela Escamilla, 46, exited the Safeway parking lot in a 2010 Ford Explorer, allegedly failing to yield the right of way. Hillman struck Escamilla’s vehicle.

The woman had been transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance and had been released later that evening. Scottsbluff Police cited her on a charge of failing to yield the right of way.

