Scottsbluff woman killed in Deuel County crash

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man following a crash that claimed the life of a Scottsbluff woman late Saturday evening.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., NSP troopers were called to a report of a fatality crash at mile marker 83 on Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound when the caravan was struck from behind by the driver of a truck tractor/semi-trailer.

The collision caused the Caravan to roll, ejecting a front-seat passenger. That passenger has been identified as Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, Leopoldo Rodriguez, 43, and two rear-seat, child passengers were transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, was not injured. Authorities arrested Singh arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and careless driving.

As of publication, he is being held in the Cheyenne County Jail. The crash remains under investigation, the NSP said in its release.

