Scottsbluff women charged after assaulting motel housekeeper

Eckerberg said police, along with Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance, responded at about 10:54 a.m. Tuesday to the Super 8 Motel, 2022 Delta Drive, to investigate a reported stabbing.

Officers investigating determined that a housekeeper had been cleaning a room when Morales and Bravo, identified as guests, apparently noticed her, entered the room and began to assault the woman as they trapped her. The woman defended herself with a box cutter and escaped from the room, with Morales and Bravo running after her. She fled to the lobby for help and police were contacted.