Scottsbluff women charged after assaulting motel housekeeper

Two Scottsbluff women face charges after allegedly assaulting a hotel housekeeper Tuesday morning.
Elsie Bravo, 27, of Scottsbluff, and Rita Morales, 34, of Scottsbluff, were cited on charges of third-degree assault, Sgt. Phil Eckerberg said Tuesday.
Eckerberg said police, along with Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance, responded at about 10:54 a.m. Tuesday to the Super 8 Motel, 2022 Delta Drive, to investigate a reported stabbing.
Officers investigating determined that a housekeeper had been cleaning a room when Morales and Bravo, identified as guests, apparently noticed her, entered the room and began to assault the woman as they trapped her. The woman defended herself with a box cutter and escaped from the room, with Morales and Bravo running after her. She fled to the lobby for help and police were contacted.
Eckerberg said that the woman and the two suspects knew each other and had prior conflicts.