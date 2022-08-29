Sharing Native American experiences: Consortium hears from public on justice issues

Native Americans shared their experiences in the judicial system as judges from state, tribal and federal courts listened during a meeting earlier this month.

Judges and other representatives of the Nebraska Consortium of Tribal, State and Federal Courts traveled to the Panhandle on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 to hear from Native America community members. The two sessions were the last of public engagement sessions held by the consortium as it sought to hear from the community about their experiences and perceptions of the tribal, state and federal courts.

About 50 people from the community, including judges from Scotts Bluff County, attended the public engagement session in Scottsbluff, which was hosted by the Lakota Lutheran Center. The evening meeting opened with a sung prayer from a Native American woman. The chanting song inspired comforting of the mind, body and soul to encourage understanding among those at the meeting. Pastor Will Voss also said a prayer, with petitions for wisdom in improving the system of justice among his requests in the prayer.

And, judges and others who served on the consortium noted that the effort was intended to give a voice to the Native American population in Nebraska. In November 2019, four discussion sessions were held in Omaha, Niobrara, Macy and Winnebago. Sessions in Scottsbluff and Rushville were postponed, and faced cancellation.

However, Twelfth Judicial District Judge Andrea Miller, who serves as a co-chair on the tribal commission, told the crowd that she thought it important to complete the commission's work. The Nebraska Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission had received a grant for the effort, however, the work continued despite the ending of that grant.

Miller said that despite the obstacle of the pandemic, she said, the consortium's work of maximizing its resources and services between state, tribal and federal courts continued and some changes have already been implemented as a result of the first four sessions. That work involves increasing awareness and efficiency in matters between the courts, she said, as well as encouraging cooperative education training for judges and judicial work staff.

"Really, in a nutshell, we're trying to get everybody to communicate better, just to serve the folks that access all of these courts," she told the crowd, saying she advocated for the consortium to reschedule its listening sessions in western Nebraska. "...I think its very important that folks out here in western Nebraska have their voices heard, so please feel free to share your stories."

Judge William Thorne served as a facilitator. Thorne has worked as a tribal court judge for 30 different courts in a dozen states.

"Nebraska is the only state that I know of, where the judges get out of the courtrooms, come out to Indian Country and listen," he said. "Nebraska is not perfect. ... You have a majority of the Nebraska Supreme Court here, you have trial judges, you have juvenile judges. This is something pretty unusual."

In order for the judicial system to be fair, he said, it needs to be fair and people need to believe in it. He said the consortium's effort showed that judges throughout the state were trying to make the system better.

"The first step to fixing things is to listen to people who have to deal with them in their lives, in their communities. It would be real easy to sit back in the state capitol, in the courtroom, with their black robes on and say, 'Everybody thinks we're doing a good job.'"

One of the key issues that Native Americans at the session talked about was having a lack of access and representation.

One woman, who said she had fought for custody of her boys, said she felt that in those court proceedings, all parties were working against her, despite Nebraska's focus in juvenile cases supposed to be reunification of a family. She said she had to advocate for herself, and fight for her children. During the process, she said, she felt harassed for standing up for herself, and the best interests of her children.

A lack of knowledge among judges, and attorneys, about the Indian Child Welfare Act was cited as a major issue, according to comments at the meeting, both from Native Americans in attendance and the judicial panel. The act imposes federal standards in state child custody cases involving Native American children designed to prioritize placement of Native American children in the foster family with extended family or Native communities whenever possible. The woman who spoke about her custodial issues, and others in the audience, spoke about difficulties they encountered in seeing that put into practice.

Efforts to educate judges, attorneys and others in the judicial system about the act were noted as a need. Miller told the audience that some efforts have been done to improve the recognition of tribal emergency protection orders in Nebraska courts, and courts in other states.

Some of the experiences shared with the judges were not necessarily procedural court issues, but issues within the judicial system that result in cases being in front of judges. One woman spoke about her nephew, who has repeatedly been arrested as he is involved in confrontations because of mental health issues. Family members turn to law enforcement for help, and it’s needed, she said, but then results in the arrest of her nephew. Issues regarding alcohol use, drug use and homelessness were among those touched on as people shared their experiences. A lack of resources, or even knowledge about available resources, were concerns.

Identifying barriers has been among the work already done by the consortium’s members and in progress. One area noted that is in progress is expand systems that have been designed to serve youth aging out of the foster care system to youth in tribal courts, Miller said. She said work has also begun to partner with law schools to offer internships and other opportunities to Native American students.

The public engagement project is the first major undertaking of the consortium. Miller, who is the first Native American judge in the state court system, said she jumped at the chance to be on the consortium.

“We expect this to be a working group,” she said, saying that the consortium’s efforts won’t stop with the public engagement sessions and they expect it to be a continuous process. “We will create a list of things that we want to accomplish, of issues that we want to tackle. Once we accomplish those, we will continue on and find out what we can do to make things better, addressing the issues of Native American users on the state, federal and tribal levels.”

Representatives of Nebraska Legal Aid were also at the meeting and made a brief presentation. During the presentation, Nebraska Legal Aid Attorneys Jonathon Seagrass and Alan Harper noted that Legal Aid attorneys travel throughout the Panhandle to reach Native American clients, with visits scheduled in Chadron, Gordon, Rushville and Scottsbluff. They also travel to Valentine.

The two attorneys gave a brief overview about the services that Legal Aid provides throughout the state to people who need legal assistance, but cannot afford to hire their own attorney. Attorneys assist with civil issues in the area of housing, children and families, debt and finance, and income and benefits. They can assist in areas from helping a client experiencing the threat of eviction to helping someone receive their Social Security benefits.