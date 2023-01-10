Sheriff advises of scam involving callers posing as law enforcement

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning advising residents to be wary of scams circulating in the area.

The sheriff's office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently, according to information released by Sheriff Mark Overman.

In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of the sheriff's office.

"This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common," Overman said in the release. "Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID."

In some instances, callers have represented themselves and given accurate names of one or more deputy sheriffs that work for the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office

The callers are telling citizens that either there are arrest warrants for them, or that they have missed jury duty. In both instances the callers insist that citizens must pay a fine to avoid arrest and direct citizens to purchase gift cards or transfer money at multiple retail establishments.

The callers provide a call-back number that does not belong to the Sheriff’s Office.

"If you buy a gift card and call them back and give them the numbers from that card, your money is gone," Overman said. "It is extremely unlikely that law enforcement will be able to track down the perpetrators and retrieve your money.

Overman advised that law enforcement agencies never phone people and ask them to purchase any type of gift or money transfer card to pay fines or fees.

Law enforcement agencies also never phone people to inform them that there are arrest warrants for them.

Law enforcement agencies also would never phone people to tell them they’ve missed jury duty and must pay a fine to avoid arrest.

Anyone with questions may call the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center non-emergency number at 308-436-6666.

More information on scams is available at the Federal Trade Commission.