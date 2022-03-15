SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Butler had been driving a 1998 Dodge Dakota northbound on U.S. Highway 85. Beck said the investigation determined that around 11:20 a.m., Butler came upon a parked Ford F-150 and Freightline commercial truck that had stopped due to a partial blockage in the road. He began to pass the stopped vehicles on the left, then swerved to the right to avoid hitting another oncoming vehicle.

The passenger side of Butler’s Dodge sideswiped the driver’s side of the Ford. The vehicle then rotated to the right, struck the Freightliner’s trailer with its driver’s side and came to a rest east of the highway.

A fatality crash summary on the Wyoming DOT website described the weather as severely windy, with the road conditions being wet and slushy. Beck said Butler was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He cited speed, driver inattention and cell phone use as potential contributing factors to the crash. The three occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured during in the crash.

The crash occurred near the intersection of the highway and Road 144, around 10 — 15 miles south of the Meriden rest stop. It was the second fatal accident at that intersection in two months.

A 55-year-old Colorado woman died during a crash there in late January.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.