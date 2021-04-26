Sidney couple killed in crash, child survives

Cheyenne County authorities are awaiting results of accident reconstruction in a crash that killed a Sidney couple Friday, Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub said Monday.

Brian Lee Johnson, 51, and Catherine Noquera Johnson, 24, were killed upon impact in a collision that occurred at the intersection of County Road 111 and County Road 23. Schaub said an investigation determined Johnson had been traveling north in a Honda CRV on County Road 111 when he failed to stop at a sign at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 111 and collided with an enclosed van trailer being pulled by a semi-tractor trailer. The westbound semi-tractor was being driven by Mark Dalbey, of Bayard.

Responders extricated the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, who Schaub described as alive and crying, from the vehicle. She was transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center and later flown to Colorado Children’s Hospital in Aurora for treatment of injuries. Information about her condition was not released.

The crash occurred at about 12:55 p.m.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Regional West Ambulance Service and the Sidney Fire Department responded to the crash.

