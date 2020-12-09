Sidney man arrested, charged in investigation spurred by vigilante group

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that a Sidney, Nebraska man has been arrested after being accused of sending sexually-explicit messages to a woman who posed as an 8-year-old girl online.
Authorities arrested Jamie L. Daniels, 46, of Sidney, Tuesday on a charge of attempted first-degree assault of a child, a Class II felony. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years imprisonment.
Authorities arrested Jamie L. Daniels, 46, of Sidney, on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault of a child. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
Daniels came to law enforcement's attention after a group of men, saying they were associated with a vigilante group called "Predator Poachers," traveled from Houston to Sidney to confront Daniels at his home on Dec. 2. The group of men accused Daniels of sending sexually explicit text messages and having other social media exchanges with the woman, who is associated with the group and was posing as a child. The men confronted Daniels, circulating a video of the confrontation.
Daniels allegedly sent sexually-explicit text messages, photos and videos via text messages and social media to a woman that he believed to be an 8-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Cheyenne County Court on Tuesday. The man is accused in the affidavit of soliciting the "girl" to meet him at a Sidney restaurant, where he allegedly planned to perform sexual acts on her in a bathroom.
Support Local Journalism
An arrest warrant was issued the afternoon of Dec. 8 and he was arrested shortly thereafter by officers of the Sidney Police Department and is in custody. Bond is set in the amount of $100,000, requiring a deposit of 10%.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will assist the Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office with the prosecution of the case.
Earlier this week, Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub said he couldn't prosecute Daniels for child enticement due to the way state statute is written.
Charges against Daniels stem from questioning on Wednesday, Dec. 2, about the conversations and his intent. According to the arrest affidavit, Daniels had removed photographs and other applications off his phone before the interview and consenting to police being able to examine his phone. Messages between Daniels and the woman who posed as the girl remained on the phone.
Sidney Police initially arrested Daniels on a charge of child enticement after questioning him, but because state statute only allows law enforcement officers to pose as a minor, Schaub said he had to decline prosecution. He did say an investigation was ongoing and other charges could be possible once a forensic examination of evidence seized from Daniels was complete.
TABLE TALK: Child abuse reporting down during pandemic
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.