Sidney man arrested, charged in investigation spurred by vigilante group

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An arrest warrant was issued the afternoon of Dec. 8 and he was arrested shortly thereafter by officers of the Sidney Police Department and is in custody. Bond is set in the amount of $100,000, requiring a deposit of 10%.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will assist the Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office with the prosecution of the case.

Earlier this week, Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub said he couldn't prosecute Daniels for child enticement due to the way state statute is written.

Charges against Daniels stem from questioning on Wednesday, Dec. 2, about the conversations and his intent. According to the arrest affidavit, Daniels had removed photographs and other applications off his phone before the interview and consenting to police being able to examine his phone. Messages between Daniels and the woman who posed as the girl remained on the phone.