Sidney man set for sentencing in case tied to vigilante group

A Sidney, Nebraska, man accused of sending sexually-explicit messages to a woman posing as an 8-year-old girl online is scheduled to be sentenced on charges later this month.

Authorities arrested Jamie L. Daniels, 46, of Sidney, in December in connection with an investigation that began after a group of men associated with an online vigilante group traveled to Sidney to confront Daniels at his home.

The men accused Daniels of sending sexually explicit text messages and having social media exchanges with a woman associated with the group. The woman had posed as a child. The men confronted Daniels and circulated the confrontation online.

After the confrontation, the men made contact with an apartment manager, who contacted authorities and became involved in an investigation. As a result of that investigation, Daniels was initially charged with 17 counts, accused of soliciting the “girl” to meet him at a Sidney restaurant and propositioning her online for sex.

In April, Daniels pleaded no contest to amended charges in the case, pleading to four counts of distribution of sexually explicit conduct of a minor, a Class ID felony.