Sidney woman sentenced in methamphetamine conspiracy

A Sidney woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for distributing 70 grams of methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced on Wednesday that Brandy Fish, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Fish to 46 months’ imprisonment.

According to a Jan. 19 press release, law enforcement utilized a confidential informant (CI), who purchased methamphetamine from Fish on three occasions in July 2020. The first purchase was for 14 grams and the next two were for 28 grams each. Fish indicated she was getting methamphetamine from a source in California.

There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Fish will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Sidney Police Department.

