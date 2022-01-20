 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sidney woman sentenced in methamphetamine conspiracy
0 Comments
top story

Sidney woman sentenced in methamphetamine conspiracy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Sidney woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for distributing 70 grams of methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced on Wednesday that Brandy Fish, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Fish to 46 months’ imprisonment.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a Jan. 19 press release, law enforcement utilized a confidential informant (CI), who purchased methamphetamine from Fish on three occasions in July 2020. The first purchase was for 14 grams and the next two were for 28 grams each. Fish indicated she was getting methamphetamine from a source in California.

There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Fish will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Sidney Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News