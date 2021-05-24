Singh guilty of liquor law violations

Seventeen boxes of liquor sat against the wall in a Scotts Bluff County Court room Monday. The boxes contained Jack Daniels, Crown Royal and other types of alcohol seized during a 16-month investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.
The liquor is evidence in the case against Scottsbluff business owner, Kuldip Singh. A Scotts Bluff County Court jury considered 12 counts against Singh, who had been charged with liquor law violations after an Oct. 7, 2020, search at his store, Cheema’s Gas & Liquor. The jury returned a guilty verdict on four counts of evasion of liquor tax, a Class II misdemeanor, and four counts of acquiring liquor from someone other than a licensed dealer. The jury acquitted Singh on four counts of illegal transport of liquor.
The case against Singh began with after the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission received a complaint about Singh selling alcohol at the convenience store that he hadn’t purchased from an identified Nebraska wholesaler. Representatives of one of the wholesaler’s had been in his store when the employee noticed a Captain Morgan product, and Singh had not ordered from the company for years, according to court documents.
The Nebraska State Patrol conducted a 16-month investigation that included surveilling Singh’s store using a pole camera. Nebraska State Patrol investigator Rob Jackson, who oversees liquor law enforcement in Troop E, testified that video surveillance captured Singh loading and unloading boxes of liquor from his personal vehicle.
Investigators suspected Singh to be transporting alcohol from Wyoming, where some of the popular, and more expensive, brands of liquor such as Jack Daniels and Crown Royal sold cheaper. In Wyoming, the state is the only distributor of alcohol. In Nebraska, there are 13 distributors, with there being three main distributors, according to testimony in the case. The Nebraska State Patrol, working with Wyoming authorities, labeled alcohol destined for Singh’s Wyoming store, affixing it with a star label that went unnoticed.
Charges from the case stemmed from four months of controlled buys put together to show that Singh sold the liquor purchased in Wyoming in his Scottsbluff store.
As part of the patrol’s investigation, undercover officers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Western Nebraska Intelligence Group (WING) task force purchased alcohol in controlled buys from the Scottsbluff store. Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Dean Christensen was one of the officers tasked with purchasing during the controlled buys and he testified that he used a body camera during the purchases, contained in his pocket, and specifically looked for the items labeled with stars on them. If unable to purchase all of the items with stars, due to funds, he tried to inventory how many items req
During just one of the nine to 10 trips that Christensen made to Singh’s store was the store owner actually present, he said. Asked if he heard Singh say anything, he said that he heard him say, “Cha Ching” as Christensen loaded up on alcohol, with the investigator noting that it was a trip when he made one of the largest purchases he had made during the investigation.
Thirteen boxes of alcohol were purchased during the controlled buys, with just four boxes of the liquor containing alcohol seized from Singh’s store as investigators executed a search warrant at the business in October. Jackson testified that the alcohol from all of those buys was stored in an evidence locker at the NSP.
Mark Davis, a fiscal analyst with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, testified about the taxes that are paid by wholesalers for alcohol sold in the state. Wholesalers pay $3.75 per gallon liquor that is sold in the state. Those taxes are remitted to the state on the 25th of every month by the wholesalers. Distributors track the sales of alcohol throughout the state to retailers, which is reported to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Nebraska law requires all alcohol to be purchased from a wholesaler licensed in the state of Nebraska.
Davis examined wholesaler reports for purchases by Singh on his liquor licenses for brands identified as popular in Nebraska and the U.S. generally, and testified that authorities found a marked decrease in purchases from Nebraska wholesalers. Evidence at trial was that decrease had begun as early as 2015. According to the Davis’ testimony, in one example, in 2020, Singh only purchased 18 bottles of Jack Daniels from distributors However, during just four months of controlled buys, officers purchased 25 bottles of liquor from Singh’s store. According to evidence in the case, Nebraska wholesalers sold Jack Daniels at a cost of $44.05 for a 750 mL and the same bottle sold in Wyoming for $32.77. Singh sold it in his store for $42.99.
In outlining the case to the jury, Danielle Larson, Scotts Bluff County deputy attorney, said that the liquor license laws that applied to Singh’s case were just two basic rules: that alcohol had to be purchased from a wholesaler licensed in Nebraska and that taxes have to be paid on alcohol purchased in the state. With Singh purchasing alcohol outside of the state, taxes on alcohol would not have been paid in Nebraska.
“His name, and his name alone” is on the liquor license for the Avenue I store, Larson told the jury. Though he and his ex-wife, Carol, co-own the store in Torrington, she said he made a decision to benefit his business by purchasing alcohol from Wyoming. It was not a decision made by a “low-level cashier” or some other person involved in the business.
The alcohol purchased in Wyoming “should have ended up in Torrington, and stayed in Torrington,” she said.
Singh purchasing alcohol from outside the state put him at an unfair advantage over other competitors in the community, she said. He purchased alcohol for lower prices in Wyoming, then resold that alcohol in Nebraska for lower prices than the wholesalers were selling it to the businesses.
Bell Island, who represented Singh, argued that Singh wouldn’t have transported liquor from Wyoming to the Scottsbluff store “just to save a couple hundred bucks.” He argued the state didn’t have any evidence that specifically tied Singh to any of the crimes alleged and he questioned why they did not produce surveillance video or even testimony from employees of Singh’s business. He said that the state failed to identify specific quantities of alcohol purchased in Wyoming and sold in the Scottsbluff store, failed to specifically show that Singh had transported the liquor for sale. He told the jury that more questions than answers were presented by the state’s case, and therefore, reasonable doubt existed.
Singh is scheduled for sentencing on July 7, 10:30 a.m. in Scotts Bluff County Court.
As of Monday, Singh’s liquor license for the convenience store remained active. The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission decides issues regarding licenses, but a hearing had not been scheduled regarding Singh’s status, according to a search of his license online.