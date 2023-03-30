Officers with the Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks in Scotts Bluff County over the weekend, resulting in six of the 63 on- and off-sale businesses selling alcohol to minors, according to a press release from Monument Prevention Coalition.

The results shows 10% noncompliance, the highest since March of 2004, Lanette Richards, of Monument Prevention Coalition, said.

“This is not acceptable," she said in the release. "How many young people do we need to lose because of alcohol and the easy access to alcohol? Alcohol server training is available through Monument Prevention at no cost to the retail establishment. There is no excuse for selling to a minor."

According to Richards, the average age of the cooperating individuals (CI) used in the checks is 17 years old. All minors use their own driver’s license and follow strict protocols on their appearance, so they look their age.

"These teenagers look like teenagers. However, businesses still sell to minors, even though in most cases the driver’s licenses were checked,” Richards said. “With prom, graduation and other events honoring our youth coming upon us in the next couple of months, we need to have alcohol license establishments to be diligent in keeping alcohol out of the hands of our youth.”

The following businesses that failed the alcohol compliance checks were: East O Watering Hole, Kelley’s Liquor and Walmart, each in Scottsbluff; Meat Shoppe, Rompus Room and Swany’s Union Bar, each in Gering.

Of the 6 businesses that failed, one business has prior violations on record with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Kelley’s Liquor was charged previously on April 16, 2022, of selling to a minor, according to information released by Monument Prevention Coalition.

Sgt. Philip Eckerberg with the Scottsbluff Police Department said, “We are concerned about the increase in failures and would like to work with alcohol retailers to prevent this from happening. I look forward to the day when there are no failures.”

This project was funded in whole or in part under the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Grant through the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services and Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority.