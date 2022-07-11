South Dakotans arrested in Goshen County pursuit

Two South Dakota residents are in custody following a pursuit on Friday, July 8, according to information released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The pursuit started shortly after 9:40 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers attempted to stop the driver of a Dodge Ram on US Highway 85 in the town of Hawk Springs, Wyoming, for speeding. The driver of the Dodge allegedly accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

The driver of the Dodge fled north on Highway 85 toward Torrington. As the trooper pursued the truck, he reported he observed items being tossed out of the vehicle. Goshen County Sheriff’s deputies and the Torrington Police Department were notified of the pursuit and successfully deployed tire deflation devices around milepost 92 on Highway 85. The truck stopped around milepost 93 and the occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

The occupants have been identified as 27-year-old South Dakota resident Levi R. Anderson and 27-year-old South Dakota resident Alice Oldson.

Anderson was booked into the Goshen County Detention Center on charges of driving while under the influence, controlled substance, fleeing/eluding, speed, no proof of insurance, driving without a license, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and interference with a peace officer. The passenger, Oldson, was charged with interference with a peace officer and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

The driver and passenger were also booked on outstanding warrants for their arrest.