Standoff goes into third hour

A Scottsbluff man continues to hold officers at bay as a standoff goes into the third hour at a residence.

Officers with the Scottsbluff Police and other agencies were called to a residence in the 2300 block of West Overland after a 47-year-old man had allegedly threatened to use a handgun at about noon. As officers responded to the home, it was reported that shots may have been fired.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald that scene remains contained to the one residence. A perimeter around the residential area has been barricaded, with West Overland blocked off at Avenues V and X, and some of the neighboring residences have been evacuated.

"We are continuing to negotiate with him," Spencer said, saying officers have made contact with the 47-year-old man.

No one else is in the home with the man.

Officers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department, Gering Police Department and Nebraska Game & Park's can be seen on sight.

Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance have also responded to be on stand-by.

