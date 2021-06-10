 Skip to main content
State attorney general's office to oversee grand jury in shooting
breaking featured

Standoff.jpg

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson talks on the phone during a standoff on West Overland on Monday, June 7.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

A 47-year-old Scottsbluff man has been killed in a shooting after a standoff in Scottsbluff. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office will oversee a grand jury investigation into a shooting in Scottsbluff.

Authorities released the identity of the man killed in the shooting Monday, identifying him as Daniel Ojeda, 47, of Scottsbluff.

Officers had responded to a home in the 2300 block of West Overland in Scottsbluff at about noon on Monday. Scanner reports indicated Ojeda to be armed, possibly with two handguns, and having made threats to himself or others.

As officers responded, they reported shots having been fired. An officer attempting to make contact with Ojeda also reported seeing him holding a handgun behind his back.

Scottsbluff Police attempted to negotiate with Ojeda for about 5 1/2 hours, initiating phone calls with the man, using bull horns and even sending in robots to communicate with the man.

At about 5:26 p.m., SWAT officers entered the home and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer confirmed that Ojeda was shot and killed.

Scanner traffic indicated shots had been fired and observers at the scene reported hearing gunshots, but police have not released any details on whether or not Ojeda fired at officers.

The Nebraska State Patrol began an investigation into the shooting immediately after it occurred, with troopers seen arriving on scene as officers with other agencies secured it with crime scene tape.

Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Kurt Von Minden, Troop E commander, said a team made up of officers from throughout the state and specialized in investigating officer-involved shootings was assigned to the investigation.

