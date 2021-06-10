State attorney general's office to oversee grand jury in shooting

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office will oversee a grand jury investigation into a shooting in Scottsbluff.

Authorities released the identity of the man killed in the shooting Monday, identifying him as Daniel Ojeda, 47, of Scottsbluff.

Officers had responded to a home in the 2300 block of West Overland in Scottsbluff at about noon on Monday. Scanner reports indicated Ojeda to be armed, possibly with two handguns, and having made threats to himself or others.

As officers responded, they reported shots having been fired. An officer attempting to make contact with Ojeda also reported seeing him holding a handgun behind his back.

Scottsbluff Police attempted to negotiate with Ojeda for about 5 1/2 hours, initiating phone calls with the man, using bull horns and even sending in robots to communicate with the man.

At about 5:26 p.m., SWAT officers entered the home and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer confirmed that Ojeda was shot and killed.

Scanner traffic indicated shots had been fired and observers at the scene reported hearing gunshots, but police have not released any details on whether or not Ojeda fired at officers.