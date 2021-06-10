State attorney general's office to oversee grand jury in shooting

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will oversee a grand jury investigation into a June 7 shooting in Scottsbluff.

Authorities released the identity of the man killed in the shooting Monday, identifying him as Daniel Ojeda, 47, of Scottsbluff.

Officers had responded to a home in the 2300 block of West Overland in Scottsbluff at about noon on Monday. Scanner reports indicated Ojeda to be armed, possibly with two handguns, and having made threats to himself or others.

WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff man killed in officer-involved shooting Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer & Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Kurt Von Minden answer questions about an officer-involved shooting Monday. The NSP will investigate.

As officers responded, they reported shots having been fired. An officer attempting to make contact with Ojeda also reported seeing him holding a handgun behind his back.

Scottsbluff Police attempted to negotiate with Ojeda for about 5 1/2 hours, initiating phone calls him, using bull horns and even sending in robots to communicate with the man.

At about 5:26 p.m., SWAT officers entered the home and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer confirmed that Ojeda had been shot and killed.