State Board of Education candidate asks for privacy as allegations against son made public

A candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education is responding to allegations of sexual assault made against her son, a student at Chadron State College.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier issued a press release Friday after The Eagle, CSC’s student newspaper, ran a story about her son, Caleb Tegtmeier, on its website.

Caleb Tegtmeier, who had served as a vice president of finance on the campus activities board until resigning in March, is the subject of two protection orders filed in Dawes County Court. The women seeking the protection orders allege sexual improprieties by Caleb Tegtmeier, who was also named a student trustee representing CSC on the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees. He has been attending school at CSC since 2019, having been awarded a scholarship to complete its Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP).

Elizabeth Tegtmeier is a candidate for the District 7 seat, challenging incumbent Robin Stevens, of Gothenburg.

“I am aware of allegations of impropriety that have been asserted against my adult son,” Elizabeth Tegtmeier said. “As noted in the media coverage of this issue, there are two civil matters currently pending before the judge in Dawes County, as well as a Title IX complaint pending at Chadron State College arising from the same allegations. To date, the court has yet to issue any factual findings.

“Ultimately, we are confident the truth will prevail. In the meantime, we consider this a private family matter and request that our family’s privacy be respected. My commitment to serving Nebraska’s schools, students, and teachers on the Nebraska State Board of Education has not wavered and remains strong.”

Elizabeth Tegtmeier, of North Platte, launched her campaign in response to the Nebraska State Board of Education’s consideration of health standards. The proposed health standards became a divisive issue for the state board, with Gov. Pete Ricketts among conservative leaders criticizing topics in the standards involving sexual orientation, gender identity and sex education.

Among the issues Elizabeth Tegtmeier cites on her website as part of her campaign, she cites protecting children “from sexually inappropriate and racially divisive material.” She also says she offers “True Western Nebraska Representation” and will “represent values of western Nebraskans and listen to their concerns.”

Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein confirmed to the Star-Herald that an investigation is underway involving the allegations against Caleb Tegtmeier. No charges have been filed, according to a search of online court records.

Two women filed for protection orders against Caleb Tagtmeier in February. Hearings on both protection orders were held and are currently under advisement by Judge Russell Harford.

After making inquiries to CSC, the Star-Herald was referred to Jodi Yorges, director of strategic initiatives and communications for the Nebraska State College System. Though Yorges said the college could not comment on specific matters relating to individual conduct or Title IX complaints involving students due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), she said: “We can state that neither the System Office nor the College received notice of a hearing in Dawes County District Court on Friday, April 8, 2022, and to date, have not received a copy of any protective orders. It is important to note that law enforcement or court proceedings are separate from any Title IX investigation conducted by the College. The College does not participate in the judicial or criminal proceedings conducted by the county except to the extent that we cooperate as requested.”

She referred questions about status of a student trustee’s status to representatives of Ricketts’ office, though she noted that trustees are appointed by the governor and the term of newly appointed trustees runs from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023. She also outlined the process of appointment, which includes a trustee completing an application that involved letters of recommendation, review by a selection committee that involves the vice president/dean of student affairs.

The committee nominates up to three candidates, she said, and the applications of those candidates are forwarded to the governor’s office, typically in late November or early December. The applications are the only materials the college provides to the governor, Yorges said.

“If a Student Trustee is found responsible for misconduct, the Board of Trustees will take the appropriate action,” Yorges said.

Representatives of Ricketts’ office had not responded to the Star-Herald’s inquiry as of publication.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.