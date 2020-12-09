State Court of Appeals upholds drug, weapons conviction

Garza argued in court that the evidence seized should be suppressed, saying that police lacked probable cause. However, the court overruled all of those motions to suppress prior to trial. At trial, Garza’s defense attorney renewed those motions, which were again overruled.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeals held that even if Garza’s assertions that “sloppy language” and other aspects of the warrant resulted in the warrant not being upheld, authorities had adequate probable cause to search Garza’s vehicle, including reasonable belief that the car contained the methamphetamine planned for sale in the transaction. Also, a warrantless search of a vehicle is lawful after it has been impounded and is in police custody.

The Court of Appeals also found that law enforcement had probable cause to search Garza’s residence, where firearms were found, based off phone calls between the man and his girlfriend. The court upheld warrants for searching the home, and ultimately, a safe within the home. The court also upheld the search of Garza’s RV.

The man’s attorney had sought the court to allow jury instructions to include a definition of possession as being “intent to exercise dominion and control.” Garza claimed he was prejudiced when his attorney’s argument “was met with ‘incredulity’ by the court and derision by the prosecutor.” The Court of Appeals found that Garza had not set out the specific argument asserting the error and did not consider it, according to the ruling made public Tuesday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.