State Court of Appeals upholds drug, weapons conviction

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Scottsbluff man convicted on drug and weapons charges.
Charles Garza Jr.. 31, had been sentenced in April 2019 to 13 to 27 years in prison on drug and weapons charges stemming from a 2017 investigation.
Garza had been convicted in Scotts Bluff County District Court in February 2019 by a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
He appealed his conviction, arguing that the court should have ruled in his favor on a motion to suppress searches of his home and vehicles and should have given the jury hearing the case a definition of possession proposed by the defense.
Garza had been convicted of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Jan. 16, 2017, and on Jan. 20, 2017. The informant had also made arrangements for a third transaction, with Garza to sell a large quantity of methamphetamine on Feb. 1, 2017, selling a full ounce of methamphetamine for $1,400, twice the going rate for such an amount. WING Task Force members arrested Garza during that third transaction.
Authorities seized the vehicle Garza had been sitting in when he was arrested and obtained a search warrant, finding a total of 28.7 grams of methamphetamine. They also obtained search warrants for a residence listed on Garza’s driver’s license and an RV that he had been living in at a nearby campground.
Garza argued in court that the evidence seized should be suppressed, saying that police lacked probable cause. However, the court overruled all of those motions to suppress prior to trial. At trial, Garza’s defense attorney renewed those motions, which were again overruled.
In its ruling, the Court of Appeals held that even if Garza’s assertions that “sloppy language” and other aspects of the warrant resulted in the warrant not being upheld, authorities had adequate probable cause to search Garza’s vehicle, including reasonable belief that the car contained the methamphetamine planned for sale in the transaction. Also, a warrantless search of a vehicle is lawful after it has been impounded and is in police custody.
The Court of Appeals also found that law enforcement had probable cause to search Garza’s residence, where firearms were found, based off phone calls between the man and his girlfriend. The court upheld warrants for searching the home, and ultimately, a safe within the home. The court also upheld the search of Garza’s RV.
The man’s attorney had sought the court to allow jury instructions to include a definition of possession as being “intent to exercise dominion and control.” Garza claimed he was prejudiced when his attorney’s argument “was met with ‘incredulity’ by the court and derision by the prosecutor.” The Court of Appeals found that Garza had not set out the specific argument asserting the error and did not consider it, according to the ruling made public Tuesday.
