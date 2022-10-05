 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Fire Marshal advises of circulating scam

VALENTINE — The State Fire Marshal Agency has learned of an effort to scam some facilities under the pretense of Safety Inspections. The scammers contacted a facility to schedule a State Fire Marshal Safety inspection but wanted the customer to pay by bit coin prior to the inspection.

State Fire Marshal Deputies might contact a facility prior to an inspection to ensure access to the facility, but an inspection fee payment will never be required prior to an inspection. Additionally, payment will NEVER be required by bit coin.

After inspections are completed, the facility can pay the inspection fee by check or on-line through the State Pay Port system. The information about these payment methods will be listed on the fee sheet received by the facility.

Anyone who has received a call regarding this scam or has information about it is requested to contact the State Fire Marshal Agency at 402-471-2027.

