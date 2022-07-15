State patrol seeks information in hit-and-run collision

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information from the public regarding a Thursday hit-and-run crash just outside Scottsbluff.

According to a press release, the collision occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 92/W. 20th Street and the South Beltline Highway. The drivers of an eastbound truck-tractor/cattle trailer and motorcycle both attempted to turn south onto South Beltline. The truck collided with the motorcycle while turning. The driver of the truck reportedly left the scene.

The driver of a second cattle truck stopped briefly and then left the scene;. Another witness rendered medical aid to the motorcycle driver, according to information released by the patrol. The motorcyclist was transported to Regional West Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Nebraska State Patrol Troop E at 308-632-1211.