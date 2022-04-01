Supreme Court upholds public defender’s drug conviction

The Nebraska Supreme Court has turned back an effort by a public defender convicted on drug charges to get a new trial.

District Judge Richard Birch convicted Jon Worthman in January 2021 of possession of 10 to 28 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute, a Class ID felony. The finding came after a bench trial in September 2020 in front of Birch, an 11th District judge in North Platte, who was appointed to hear the case.

Worthman, of Scottsbluff, was Box Butte County public defender at the time of his arrest.

Worthman had been arrested Jan. 7, 2020, as a result of a WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group) task force investigation. Authorities recorded Worthman arranging to purchase and receive two balls of cocaine from a confidential informant, Jeffrey Lujan.

Lujan testified at trial that he had provided cocaine to Lujan in exchange for legal favors. He testified that he believed Worthman had gotten charges dismissed or investigations halted for himself and other associates. Worthman’s attorney, Maren Chaloupka, didn’t dispute at trial that Worthman possessed the cocaine, but argued that he was using cocaine for his personal use and had conned Lujan to acquire drugs.

After Worthman’s conviction, Chaloupka filed a motion for a new trial, which the judge denied. Birch sentenced Worthman to the mandatory minimum on the charge, three years in prison, in March 2021.

Worthman filed an appeal, and the Nebraska Supreme Court released its ruling Friday.

On appeal, Worthman argued that the district court erred in finding sufficient evidence to support the guilty verdict and in overruling a motion for a new trial based on “newly discovered evidence.”

Worthman said in his appeal that Lujan determined how much cocaine to deliver to Worthman. He claimed he never indicated he wanted to purchase a large amount.

“Worthman asked, ‘What am I getting?’ which Worthman argues is indicative of a narcotics user but not indicative of a narcotics distributor,” the court said in the ruling. Worthman also argued that Lujan had credibility problems and therefore there was no credible evidence that he ever did or intended to distribute narcotics to others.

The court ruling cited testimony from a WING investigator, Andrew Soucie of the Scottsbluff Police Department, who opined in his testimony at trial that Worthman “went through a lot of cocaine in six months” and “my opinion is that this is more than personal use.” Soucie testified that based on his training and experience, he believed Worthman to be selling cocaine.

Evidence at trial showed that the substance used in the controlled delivery was cocaine in the requested amount and that an audio recording from the delivery indicated Worthman possessed the cocaine. Evidence in the form of the quantity, as well as text messages, supported Worthman’s conviction on the distribution charge, the court said.

In his motion for new trial, Worthman had argued that the court abused its discretion in not granting a new trial based on evidence that Lujan had faced felony and criminal charges in the months before the trial and that a plea agreement had been offered to him. However, the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the judge’s motion to deny the new trial, citing precedent that credibility of a witness is not grounds for a new trial.

With good time, Worthman is slated to be released from prison in March 2024, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services website

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.