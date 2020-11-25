 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested as Scottsbluff police investigate homicide
Suspect arrested as Scottsbluff police investigate homicide

Scottsbluff Police have arrested a suspect, who has not been identified, as part of a homicide investigation.

Details of the investigation aren't yet known, but police had been called earlier this morning to conduct a welfare check of one of its residents earlier this morning, at about 9:30 a.m., Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald.

"We are conducting a death investigation and it does appear to be a homicide," he said.

The apartment complex at 15th Street and Second Avenue had been cordoned off by police tape and a Scottsbluff Police SWAT trailer parked in front of the complex while police investigated and executed a search warrant. 

Spencer said the identity of the deceased is not yet available and police are still trying to confirm that identity.

Cirrus House purchased the apartments in 2018, receiving a grant to remodel the complex to provide housing to qualifying residents. 

