Suspect arrested in Taco John’s burglary

The Torrington Police Department arrested a suspect in the burglary of Taco John’s in Torrington. The business was burglarized on July 16.

According to Police Chief Matt Johnson, video taken at the scene showed the suspect broke in around 2 a.m. and over the course of two hours he left and returned to the store and stole several items.

Officers collaborated with staff to collect additional video footage.

TPD also put still photos of the subject on Facebook asking for help in identifying the subject with a tattoo on the back of his neck.

Torrington resident Brian Brady,41, was taken into custody on July 20 on charges related to the burglary.

Sgt. Christopher Green with the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office contacted Brady on an unrelated incident and identified him as the suspect based on Brady’s tattoo. The tattoo matched the still photographs of the surveillance video that TPD distributed on social media by investigators with the TPD. Additional evidence was collected at the place of contact.

Brady is charged with one count of burglary (felony); one count theft of $1,000 or more (felony); and one count of property destruction, under $1,000 (misdemeanor).

The investigation into this case is ongoing and additional information is not available currently.