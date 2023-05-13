Chadron authorities arrested a 36-year-old man on charges in connection with reports Friday of an active shooter in the community.

Police arrested Warfield High Hawk on several charges, Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said in a press release Saturday. Hickstein said High Hawk turned himself into police after authorities searched four hours for a man reported as having been armed with a semiautomatic rifle as he walked southbound on the east end of the Chadron State College campus Friday, May 12. At about 6 p.m., callers reported seeing the man, and describing it as an active shooter, prompting police to respond to Memorial Park at 10th and Shelton Streets.

When officers arrived, Hickstein said, the man was not actively shooting at any citizens or law enforcement. However, as officers pursued him from the area and into land west of the location, he said he shot several rounds at various times and locations into the air and the ground.

Chadron Police said requests were made for additional officers and resources in an effort to contact the man. Several additional agencies in the region sent officers, drones, thermal cameras, canine units and an armored vehicle to the area to assist, Hickstein said.

Local residents were advised to shelter in place through a Code Red alert as police pursued the man.

Police were eventually able to make contact with the man and get him to drop his weapon. At that time, he encountered a team of officers including a canine and he surrendered without incident. Hickstein said no law enforcement officers from any agency fired their weapons at any time and no one was injured throughout the incident, including High Hawk.

Officers arrested High Hawk on charges of Theft of a firearm, a Class IIA felony; Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony; Unlawful possession of a firearm at a school, a Class IV felony; Terroristic threat, a Class IIIA felony and Obstructing a peace officer, a Class I misdemeanor. His bond was set at 10% of $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be requested, Hickstein said.

The Chadron Police Department received assistance from the following law enforcement agencies: Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Alliance Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game & Parks, South Dakota DCI, WING Drug Task Force and Chadron State College Security.