Officers from Gering Police Department and other agencies responded Thursday morning to a report of a school shooting, only to discover that it was one of a string of other hoax calls throughout the state.

Similar scenarios played out at 10 different schools throughout the state, according to state officials during a press conference later in the day. Officials confirmed that Columbus and Omaha had joined Gering in receiving false “swatting” calls – prank calls designed to bring a large law enforcement response – while media reports indicated other districts, had similar reports at schools across the state on Thursday, including in Columbus, Kearney, Grand Island and Omaha South.

In Gering, the situation unfolded at about 8:30 a.m., when the local communications center first received a call and then dispatched police to a report of an active shooter at Gering High School early Thursday. According to information later released, the call originated from a Google-generated number.

All Gering Public Schools were put in a "secure" mode, while law enforcement swept buildings and other activity in response to the report. Officers with Gering Police, Scottsbluff Police, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game & Parks Commission were at the high school within minutes. Schools throughout the district were put on “secure” status, with no one allowed into the buildings.

Almost 30 minutes later, Gering Police Department Capt. Jason Rogers addressed parents and the community at a briefing at Northfield Church.

"We got a call of a student with a gun inside the building," Rogers said. "Obviously, that brought about a pretty sizeable law enforcement response."

Officers entered the building to investigate and did not find any evidence to support that report. That scenario played out across the state, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said, as is standard response protocol. Any call reporting a shooting at a school will net a large response, which occurred at all of the district’s impacted, he said. Law enforcement will look for signs, such as schools being in chaos, reaching out to school personnel to see if a situation is occurring at the school and other protocol in trying to quickly make an assessment.

There are other consequences of the prank calls, he said, speaking to the emotional upheaval caused among parents, students and staff impacted by the calls.

""Think about if your child was in that school, and it was on lockdown, and there were law enforcement responding. We have text messages being sent to parents, 'I'm afraid.' We have students and teachers barricading doors and locking doors. These are appropriate responses. But the fear and the trauma that is resulted from this criminal action is almost incomprehensible," he said.

Gov. Jim Pillen also spoke about those impacted, praising the response of law enforcement and education officials in situations that generated "incredible fear, anxiety, and tension.

"A lot of families, a lot of kids, a lot of teacher have been victimized," Pillen said during the NSP press conference. "It is 100% unacceptable behavior."

In Gering, parents gathered at the nearby Northfield Church, as directed and is part of the school’s standard response protocol for incidents.

At the church, parents described the situation as frightening for them, and their children. The scary situation was exacerbated by social media rumors, they said.

One Gering mom, Tara Carter, said she and family members had learned about the report from a local social media page and media chatter.

"There was a lot of misinformation," she said. "We were under the understanding that there was an active shooting, but that wasn't the case."

She said her children were also afraid, believing due to social media, that a classmate had been shot.

Parent Iva Douglas said she texted her son after receiving the Gering school district's alert that the school had gone on secure status.

"It makes your heart race a bit," she said, explaining that she and her family had moved here from New York. After her son told her that he was safe and everything was OK, she said, they decided that he would leave for the day. Other parents and children were making similar decisions, though the school district remained on secure status for the rest of the day. Scottsbluff Public Schools put its buildings on secure status.

The hoax prompted response from other schools in the Panhandle. Other districts, like Hemingford Public Schools, issued notifications to parents advising them of the incident. During Thursday’s press conference, state education and law enforcement officials outlined how school district’s across the state have plans in place, regularly test those plans and that the response to Thursday’s incidents will also be evaluated.

According to information released from Gering Public Schools, the school administration is already planning a debriefing to discuss the situation with staff and students. Gering schools remained in elevated security throughout the remainder of the day. The district also activated its crisis response team for students and staff "who need support in processing the events," according to information released on social media, texts and press releases.

Bolduc said, “The good news? "Our kids are safe. ... The disruption is over. is no danger to our schools."

Bolduc said a thorough investigation will be done to determine where the calls originated as officials try to hold people to accountable. He said there were some similarities in the calls, though he did not talk in specifics. In information released by the NSP, it was noted that distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of VOIP technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves.

Monty Lovelace, director of the the Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, outlined that law enforcement agencies throughout the state had been notified Monday through a “situational awareness briefing that swatting calls could be reported in the state. He said that similar calls have been reported in several other states this year. With activity at neighboring states in the last two weeks, including Colorado, he said, Nebraska authorities and the Nebraska Department of Education were notified that Nebraska schools could next be a target.

Asked if it would be difficult to prosecute persons who made the calls, Bolduc said that similarities in the calls will help guide the Nebraska State Patrol’s investigation. He said that there are systems in place and other resources that "can help us get to the bottom of this."

Of such investigations, he said, “It is challenging, but it’s not impossible.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting any local law enforcement agencies and school districts that receive these calls. Anyone with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site https://sars.nebraska.gov.