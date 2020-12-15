 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TABLE TALK: Scottsbluff Police on the watch for drunken drivers
0 comments

TABLE TALK: Scottsbluff Police on the watch for drunken drivers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Starting on Dec. 18 and going through the New Year's holiday, the Scottsbluff Police Department will join other Panhandle law enforcement agencies in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement.

Star-Herald Digital Editor Maunette Loeks sat down with Sgt. Phil Eckerberg, who talked to us about drunken driving, the recent seat belt selective held over the Thanksgiving holiday and other crimes, such as thefts, that increase over the holidays.

Eckerberg said, “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That’s why, during the holiday season, we will make zero exceptions and arrest all drunk drivers. There are just no excuses."

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vigilante 'investigation' creates issues for prosecuting cases
Crime

Vigilante 'investigation' creates issues for prosecuting cases

  • Updated

A group calling itself Predator Poachers traveled to expose a Sidney man they accused of sending explicit text messages & photos to a woman posing as a child. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says statute only allows prosecution of such stings if law enforcement are involved. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters rescue man from more than 100-foot water tower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News