TABLE TALK: Scottsbluff Police on the watch for drunken drivers

Starting on Dec. 18 and going through the New Year's holiday, the Scottsbluff Police Department will join other Panhandle law enforcement agencies in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement.

Star-Herald Digital Editor Maunette Loeks sat down with Sgt. Phil Eckerberg, who talked to us about drunken driving, the recent seat belt selective held over the Thanksgiving holiday and other crimes, such as thefts, that increase over the holidays.

Eckerberg said, “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That’s why, during the holiday season, we will make zero exceptions and arrest all drunk drivers. There are just no excuses."