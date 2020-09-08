Texas man arrested in Saturday pursuit

Authorities arrested a 37-year-old Granbury, Texas, man on charges after he lead multiple agencies on a pursuit Saturday.

Steven Benjamin Willis is jailed in the Goshen County Detention Center and charges are pending in Scotts Bluff County, according to a press release by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Goshen County Sheriff’s Office. Granby has been arrested on a Colorado felony warrant and could face drug charges after officials allegedly found quantities of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and prescription pills as well as a large amount of cash in Willis’ vehicle.

Charges against Willis stem from a pursuit that began near Mitchell Sunday. Shortly after 6 p.m., law enforcement responded to a report of a tan-colored Nissan SUV described as “driving all over the road,” according to the press release. A Scotts Bluff County deputy located the vehicle near Mitchell and a pursuit ensued. The Scottsbluff Police Department took over the pursuit when the driver of the vehicle entered into its jurisdiction and the driver fled westbound on Highway 26, entering into Wyoming. The driver reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Authorities responding made multiple attempts to deploy spike stripes and a Lyman officer was able to stop the vehicle a short distance from the Wyoming state line. Goshen County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by Scottsbluff Police officers and a deputy, took Willis into custody.

A Goshen County Sheriff’s deputy did suffer a dislocated finger during the arrest and was treated and released at the Torrington hospital.