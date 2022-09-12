Texas man killed in Box Butte County crash

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a man Saturday after a two-vehicle crash left a Texas motorcyclist dead.
According to a press release from the NSP, the crash took place around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 385 and Link 7E east of Hemingford. Preliminary investigation showed that a Nissan Sentra driven by Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India, allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E.
A northbound motorcycle driven by Kirby Schimmels, 77, of Houston, collided with the Nissan. Schimmels was transported to Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers arrested Desai on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide. He was detained in the in Box Butte County Jail.