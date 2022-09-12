 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Texas man killed in Box Butte County crash

  • 0

Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers. The latest came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV with a starting price around $30,000 and a range-per-…

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a man Saturday after a two-vehicle crash left a Texas motorcyclist dead.

According to a press release from the NSP, the crash took place around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 385 and Link 7E east of Hemingford. Preliminary investigation showed that a Nissan Sentra driven by Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India, allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign on Link 7E.

A northbound motorcycle driven by Kirby Schimmels, 77, of Houston, collided with the Nissan. Schimmels was transported to Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers arrested Desai on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide. He was detained in the in Box Butte County Jail.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle and Princess Kate ignore royal protocol while greeting mourners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News