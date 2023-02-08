The need for foster care parents in Scotts Bluff County and western Nebraska is being highlighted during the month of February as part of a campaign headed by CASA of Scotts Bluff County.

For the third year, CASA of Scotts Bluff County is hosting it's "They Are Worthy" campaign. Each year, the campaign focuses on the need for CASA volunteers, who act as advocates for children in court proceedings in child abuse and neglect cases. This year, in a partnership with Nebraska DHHS, Guardian Light Family Services (GLFS), St. Francis Ministries and NFAPA (Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association), an additional component has been added, promoting the need for foster care families in the area.

The campaign will involve a month-long effort to post information on the CASA of Scotts Bluff County Facebook page, as well as two events on Feb. 16 for people to ask questions about being a CASA volunteer and becoming a foster parent, Kelcie McBride, executive director of CASA of Scotts Bluff County, said. The events will be held from 7 to 9 a.m., at Cappuccino and Company, 1703 Broadway, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Flyover Brewing Company, 1824 Broadway, in Scottsbluff.

During both events, people can show up and visit tables that will be set up and ask questions about being a CASA volunteer or being a foster parent. Joining forces for the event makes sense, McBride said, as they find that people interested in either opportunity tend to have the same characteristics of being eager to help and care for children.

One of the key missions of the events, and the campaign, is to highlight the dire need for foster care families in the community. According to information from Nebraska DHHS, more than 5,000 children and teens are in the Nebraska foster care system. There is a great need for foster care parents in the state, with some foster care advocates reporting the state is experiencing a crisis in needing foster care families.

However, Melissa Misegadis, foster care director for Guardian Light, told the Star-Herald that the need is particularly great in Scotts Bluff County, where people willing to serve as traditional foster parents – meaning they are not related to a child either by kinship or other ties – has basically zeroed out. Most recently, she said, the only licensed foster care placement in Scotts Bluff County closed.

CASA and its volunteers have seen the impact that out-of-area placements have on children and their families, McBride said. She explained that children being placed outside of the area also creates additional issues, include hampering the ability of CASA volunteers to work with the children.

Children being placed in a foster home experience a number of changes, with having to get used to a new home, but add getting used to a new community, a new school or daycare can add additional stress to an already-fraught situation. It also creates issues with reunification, making it difficult for parents and children to have custodial visits and continue or re-establish bonds. For children with siblings, Misegadis said, it can also create additional anxiety as children who once cared for one another worry about their siblings and how they are doing.

“We are having so many kiddos that are getting placed out of the area, because there are just no homes,” she said. “They are getting placed hours away. … "It's just a lot of extra stuff that is put on that kid (and parents). If there would be more options in town, it would alleviate some of that."

Misegadis, describing the need for foster care placements in Scotts Bluff County as desperate, said that a lot of children from the area are being placed in homes in central and eastern Nebraska.

Basically, Misegadis said, there are lots of systemic barriers that are experienced in the system and alleviating those barriers is easier when children are placed closer to their home communities. Even a placement as close as an hour away can create issues for families.

"We need homes for all kids, from zero to 18. It used to be that we'd always be able to quickly find homes for the younger kids, but now, even that is becoming challenging. We need homes for LGBTQ kiddos. We need homes for teenagers.”

The need is also great for families that are willing to take sibling groups so that children do not have to be separated and for families that are African American, Hispanic and Spanish speaking, Native American or other minorities.

Misegadis urged people not to fall for stereotypes or other misinformation regarding being a foster parent. Unfortunately, she said, people tend to hear about "bad cases" or that children have behavioral problems, but in the majority of situations, she said, foster care is a positive experience for families.

Oftentimes, she said she will visit with families or people multiple times prior to them making the commitment to be a foster care parent. She urged anyone who has visited with any of the agencies in the past to feel free to come to one of the two events for questions or more information.

CASA, which has set a goal of aiming to pair volunteers with children in 50% of the cases pending in the Scotts Bluff County court system, is always need of volunteers, McBride said.

"Even though we have the most volunteers we've ever had, we would probably need to triple our numbers to be able to serve all the kiddos that need a CASA," she said, saying that the agency has more than 40 volunteers currently.

To be a volunteer with CASA, participants will need to be able to pass a background check, as well as complete provided training. Guardian of Light and other foster organizations will have similar background check requirements, in addition to in-home training requirements. Representatives from organizations will be able to go more into detail on those requirements during the Feb. 16 events.

People can also visit the website, casaofscbcounty.com/they-are-worthy for more information about the agencies that are providing services. People can reach out at any time for more information about being a foster parent or a CASA volunteer.