Three arrested after troopers locate drugs, handgun during contact

ALLIANCE — Three people face charges after a Nebraska State Patrol trooper located marijuana, methamphetamine and weapons during a search of a vehicle Saturday.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol press release, three people were arrested after a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped to check on two vehicles while patrolling in Box Butte County.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed two vehicles parked near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 71, in Box Butte County. The trooper stopped to check on the vehicles and offer assistance.

During the encounter, the trooper allegedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside one of the vehicles, a Toyota Camry. Troopers then performed a search of the vehicle and reported locating five pounds of methamphetamine and seven ounces of marijuana. Troopers also located a handgun.

The three occupants of the vehicle, Jana Hildebrand, 29, of Hot Springs, South Dakota; Taliah Hildebrand, 19, of Hot Springs, South Dakota; and Roy Elliott-Casaus, 29, of Denver, Colorado, were all arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana – between one ounce and one pound, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. All three were arrested and transported to the Box Butte County Jail.