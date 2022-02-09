Three arrested following multiple pursuits

NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested multiple people following separate pursuits near Ogallala.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a trooper observed a westbound Hyundai Accent speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 150. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 110 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued westbound for several miles, weaving through traffic, with speeds reaching 115 miles per hour. The driver then voluntarily stopped the vehicle at the Ogallala exit, at mile marker 126. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Ashley Passolt, 35, of Bennington, Nebraska, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence, refusal of a chemical test, and traffic violations. The passenger, Marc Wigle, 40, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Passolt and Wigle are both being held in Keith County Jail.