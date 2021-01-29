Three arrested in sex-trafficking investigation

Authorities from multiple jurisdictions searched a Scottsbluff auto dealership and other locations Friday morning as part of a sex-trafficking investigation.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman released few details, only confirming that three people had been arrested and four search warrants had been executed.

Jeffrey B. Calder, 60, of Scottsbluff, was arrested on one count of sex trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts possession of a short shotgun.

Calder is the owner of the Calder’s Auto dealership, located at 1302 Second Ave. in Scottsbluff and one of the locations searched on Friday morning. Officers and investigators with the Scottsbluff Police Department, Gering Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, some of whom are assigned to the WING task force, were observed searching the dealership, talking to Calder and searching vehicles parked at the business. According to the business’ Facebook page, the auto dealership is a family-owned business that has been in the same location for 31 years.