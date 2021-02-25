Three arrested on drug charges

Three people face drug charges in arrests made this week.

Alyssa K. Reinmuth, alias Alyssa Sage, 33, of Scottsbluff, and Eli Arellano, 42, of Terrytown, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance (diazepam), a Class IV felony; possession of controlled substance (hydrocodone), a Class IV felony; possession of marijuana, one ounce, an infraction.

Reinmuth and Arellano were arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 23, after Gering Police executed a search warrant at two apartments in the 1600 block of Seventh Street. During execution of the search warrant, investigators and officers allegedly located suspected schedule 4 prescription medications, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms.

Both were arraigned on charges in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday and bond in each of their cases has been set at $20,000. They are both scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 2.

In a separate case, Adam S. Garcia, 43, of Gering, has been charged with three counts, possession of a controlled substance (morphine), a Class IV felony; possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a Class IV felony; and driving under suspension, a Class II misdemeanor.