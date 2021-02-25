Three arrested on drug charges

Three people face drug charges in arrests made this week.
Alyssa K. Reinmuth, alias Alyssa Sage, 33, of Scottsbluff, and Eli Arellano, 42, of Terrytown, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance (diazepam), a Class IV felony; possession of controlled substance (hydrocodone), a Class IV felony; possession of marijuana, one ounce, an infraction.
Reinmuth and Arellano were arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 23, after Gering Police executed a search warrant at two apartments in the 1600 block of Seventh Street. During execution of the search warrant, investigators and officers allegedly located suspected schedule 4 prescription medications, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms.
Both were arraigned on charges in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday and bond in each of their cases has been set at $20,000. They are both scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 2.
In a separate case, Adam S. Garcia, 43, of Gering, has been charged with three counts, possession of a controlled substance (morphine), a Class IV felony; possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a Class IV felony; and driving under suspension, a Class II misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, on Feb. 23, at about 8 p.m., a Gering Police officer stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of N Street in Gering after the officer reported seeing the driver swerve within the lane and not use a turn signal for a turn or changing lanes.
Court documents list Garcia as having a Gering address, however, when he identified himself to the officer, he said he was of Bayard. The officer reported he could smell the odor of burn marijuana when contacting Garcia and a sergeant responded to assist.
After some direction, the officer located a marijuana pipe in the vehicle. The officer conducted standardized field sobriety tests, which did not show any signs of impairment. However, Garcia was placed under arrest as his driver’s license had allegedly been suspended in Nebraska.
In a search of the vehicle, the Gering officers alleged they located a pill bottle in a center console that contained hydrocodone and morphine. A total of 43 hydrocodone pills and 17 morphine pills were located in the pill bottle
Garcia, who appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court on Wednesday for arraignment, is being held on a $26,500 bond.
Garcia is next scheduled to appear in Scotts Bluff County Court on March 2 for a preliminary hearing.