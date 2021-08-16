Three injured in Monday collision

Three people were transported to Regional West Medical Center after being injured in a collision Monday afternoon at a Scottsbluff intersection.

Jessica Donnelly, 38, of Minatare, and Christina Larsen, 18, of Minatare, were injured in a collision that occurred at about 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and E. 27th Street. A passenger in Larsen’s vehicle was also treated for injuries, but was not identified in a press release from the Scottsbluff Police Department. None of the drivers or passengers suffered injuries that were reported to be life-threatening.

According to Sgt. Steve Lopez, Larsen, driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, had been traveling north on Highway 26 and Donnelly, driving a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup, had been traveling south on the same road. As both drivers entered the intersection, Larsen made a left turn in front of Donnelly.

Witnesses reported the traffic signal had been green for both directions of travel at the time of the crash. Both vehicles were estimated to be total losses and were towed from the scene.

Both southeast lanes of travel were closed four about an hour, Lopez said.

Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff Fire Department also responded to the collision.

