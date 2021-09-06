Three young adults don police uniforms like fathers, family members before them

Petersen acknowledges that “I’m very proud, but I’m also a little nervous” about his son being in law enforcement due to the turmoil and dangers associated with the job. Though he has confidence in him, he said, he still sees him as a kid, recalling taking him to sports and other activities.

Cody Enlow said, “The biggest thing I’ve tried to instill in him that just because he’s a police officer and he’s having interactions with the public, that doesn’t mean that they’re a bad person,” he said, saying he had told his son that he has to treat people with respect. He said he believes that if you don’t treat people with respect on the job, you’re not going to have their respect when you need it, such as needing information for a crime or in other parts of the job. “Just because (people) have gotten themselves tied up in law enforcement, criminal situation doesn’t mean that person is a bad person. People make bad decisions in their lives. We all do, and sometimes, they’re worse than others, and unfortunately, we have to arrest them and they are in a corrections facility.”