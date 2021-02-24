 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toddler, subject of Endangered Missing Advisory, located
0 comments
alert top story

Toddler, subject of Endangered Missing Advisory, located

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Toddler sought in Endangered Missing Advisory, may be in danger
Jade Nicole Sides, a 20-month-old white girl, has been reported missing. She is described as is 33 inches in height, weighing 25 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink striped long sleeve top and pants. 
Authoroties have located a missing toddler who had been the subject of an Endangered Missing Advisory.
The Burt County Sheriff's office had been attempting to locate a 20-month old girl, according to a statewide Nebraska Endangered Missing Advisory issued Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol. The girl was believed be in danger, authorities said in the alert issued shortly before 12 p.m. (MT). About an hour later, authorities noted that the girl, Jade Nicole Sides, had been located safely in Iowa.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
 
The toddler is reported to have been taken by Justin William Sides, a white man. It was not noted if Justin Sides had also been located. 
 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court documents detail allegations against former Gering councilman
Crime

Court documents detail allegations against former Gering councilman

  • Updated

Court affidavits provide more details about the arrest of a former Gering City councilman. Parrish Abel, 52, of Gering, has been charged with committing intentional child abuse, not resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony; tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony; and intruding on a person without consent, a Class I misdemeanor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News