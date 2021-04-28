Torrington attorney sentenced to 18 months jail, probation in sexual assault case

A former Torrington attorney and judge accused of sexually assaulting clients has agreed to a plea agreement that will allow him to be sentenced to probation.

Gregory Knudsen, who operated a private law practice in Torrington at the time that offenses charged are alleged to have been committed, had initially been charged with 10 counts: three third-degree sexual felony counts of assaulting women in his office; a felony count for burglary; and six misdemeanor counts of stalking.

Judge Dawnessa Snyder, appointed to hear the case, had initially rejected a plea deal in the case, but accepted a second plea agreement presented on Wednesday in Eighth Judicial District Court in Torrington.

Snyder had stated on the previous plea that these were serious charges, and she couldn’t agree to the previously proposed plea agreement. That plea agreement had no required jail time.

The new plea deal states that Knudsen would plead no contest to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and to three counts of stalking. The sexual assault charges are punishable up to 15 years and the misdemeanor charge of stalking is punishable by $750 fine and/or six months imprisonment for each count. He would serve a total of 18 months of imprisonment.