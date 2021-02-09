Torrington department receives protective gear

Torrington Police Department received five more armored vests for its officers last week.

With donations from the community, Torrington Volunteer Fire Department, Shield616 and Dare, seven vests have been paid for, which was a total of $14,700, plus one was donated by the Angel Armor Foundation.

“We are so excited to have this new protective equipment and are incredibly grateful for the generous donations from the many organizations and members of our community who made this possible,” Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson said. “We now have eight of our officers outfitted with this life-saving equipment and will continue to work to equip the remainder of our team.”

TPD would be full staff at 17 officers, but now are at 16. Johnson would like to have eight more vests to cover officers he has now. Each vest costs $2,100, which includes a piece for the carrier soft handgun rated armor and the rifle plates that protect the chest and back.

If you would like to make a donation to protect officers from Torrington’s agency, or any of the other agencies that Shield 616 is supporting, please go to Shield616.org, click on the “donate” button for law enforcement. Then select Torrington from the dropdown list of available agencies.

“Thank you for your support Torrington,” Johnson said. “It is a pleasure to serve this community.”