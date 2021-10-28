Torrington man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

Also, when deputies observed her body, there were numerous bruises across her torso, as well as the cut on her head. Colwell also told deputies he had tried to use Super Glue on the cut to staunch the blood flow from the injury.

During an interview with DCI agents, Colwell allegedly admitted he was the only person with Apple after she suffered injuries and he never sought medical care for her. He told agents Apple only suffered the injuries after a fall from a vehicle, and he made numerous attempts to carry her inside after the fall. In the process of carrying her, he told investigators he dropped her numerous times, causing further injuries to her.

According to the affidavit, investigators asked the pathologist who performed the autopsy if the injuries were consistent with what Colwell claimed. The pathologist stated they were not and that he determined the cause of death to be homicide. The woman’s death is believed to have occurred a day earlier, on May 16, according to the arrest affidavit.

On May 20, authorities arrested Colwell on charges of delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.

He then was arrested in September and charged with second-degree murder in Apple’s death. He appeared on Sept. 30 in the Eighth Judicial Court in Goshen County, entering a not guilty plea.