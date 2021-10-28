Torrington man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

After months of investigation and awaiting an autopsy report, the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department arrested Marty C. Colwell, 49, of Torrington, in September with the death of a 48-year-old Torrington woman.
According a probable cause affidavit filed in Goshen County courts, Goshen County Sheriff Kory Fleenor said deputies and other law enforcement responded on May 17th to a residence on Road 68F after emergency dispatch was advised that Kimberly Apple was deceased. The caller said they did not know but was told this information.
Arriving officers confirmed the death, finding the woman’s body in a bedroom of the home.
The assistance of the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation was requested, and investigators responded.
Colwell, the owner of the home, also arrived on scene. According to the affidavit, he allegedly told deputies he had been in a dating relationship with the woman. He said she had fallen out of a pickup truck the previous day and suffered a cut on her forehead as a result.
He also told investigators he believed Apple attempted to overdose the previous day on prescription drugs, which he says resulted in her falling out of the pickup. He said the incident happened after noon.
Deputy Lt. Wes Deen received a search warrant on May 17 for the residence and found large clumps of Apple’s hair across the property.
Also, when deputies observed her body, there were numerous bruises across her torso, as well as the cut on her head. Colwell also told deputies he had tried to use Super Glue on the cut to staunch the blood flow from the injury.
During an interview with DCI agents, Colwell allegedly admitted he was the only person with Apple after she suffered injuries and he never sought medical care for her. He told agents Apple only suffered the injuries after a fall from a vehicle, and he made numerous attempts to carry her inside after the fall. In the process of carrying her, he told investigators he dropped her numerous times, causing further injuries to her.
According to the affidavit, investigators asked the pathologist who performed the autopsy if the injuries were consistent with what Colwell claimed. The pathologist stated they were not and that he determined the cause of death to be homicide. The woman’s death is believed to have occurred a day earlier, on May 16, according to the arrest affidavit.
On May 20, authorities arrested Colwell on charges of delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.
He then was arrested in September and charged with second-degree murder in Apple’s death. He appeared on Sept. 30 in the Eighth Judicial Court in Goshen County, entering a not guilty plea.
He is currently jailed at the Goshen County Detention Center. Bond was set at $250,000.