Torrington man accused of stabbing, strangling

On the morning of April 20, police began investigating the whereabouts of Cook after receiving a call about a family member concerned about her welfare. Family reported that they had not had contact with Cook since Saturday, three days prior, and that at that point she had indicated she had moved out from living with Pettus. However, the couple — who Wakamatsu testified it is not clear if they are married or not — were together that Sunday.

Police went to Pettus’ apartment, where they entered after knocking and receiving no answer. In the front rooms, the house seemed to be in good order. Then as they made their way into the bedroom, Wakamatsu described the home as in complete disarray. In the bedroom, officers located Cook’s body, covered with a bunch of clothes, towels and other items.

Police left the apartment to obtain a search warrant. After obtaining the warrant, they re-entered the apartment. After uncovering her body, police found Cook had two T-shirts and a plastic bag on her neck and she suffered several stab wounds.