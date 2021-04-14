Torrington man agrees to plea deal in domestic violence case

A Torrington man accused of seriously injuring a woman has agreed to a plea in a domestic violence case.

Matthew Lind of Torrington agreed to a plea agreement with the State of Wyoming. His jury trial was to begin Wednesday, April 14.

Lind had initially been charged with felony domestic battery, which is punishable by 10 years and/or $10,000 fine. This is Lind’s fourth felony case, and as such would be considered as a habitual offender, with maximum penalty could get life imprisonment if he is found guilty of the charge.

He has agreed to plead guilty to felony domestic battery, with imprisonment of not less than five years, but not more than seven years, with sentence being suspended with three years supervised probation. He is to pay restitutions of all victims. The court can opt to reject sentencing agreements.

Charges against Lind stem from a Tuesday, July 14, 2020, assault. According to court documents, a woman told the officer that Lind, her significant other of 10 years, had thrown her into a wall in her apartment, causing her to hit her head. She had abrasions at the top of her head and needed 11 staples to close it. The woman said he had been abusing her off and on since the day prior and officers observed bruises and bit marks on the woman’s body.

Lind’s sentencing date is set for May 10 at 11 a.m.