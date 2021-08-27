Torrington man agrees to plea deal in girlfriend’s murder, faces life in prison

Torrington resident Sean Logan Pettus, who is charged with the murder of Madison Cook in April, agreed to a plea agreement earlier this week, pleading no contest to the woman’s murder.

Pettus pleaded no contest to the amended charge of murder in the second degree in a hearing before Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Korell. He also pleaded guilty to first degree arson, felony theft, and two burglary charges.

Pettus was being represented public defenders Eric Palen and David McDonald.

Murder in the second degree, which is explained as purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation, is punishable by a term not less than 20 years to life.

Before the plea deal was reached Pettus had asked for another mental evaluation after recently completing one at Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston, however, the Korell refused the request.

With the plea agreement, there will be no trial.

Pettus remains jailed at the Goshen County Jail and after a pre-sentencing investigation, he will be sentenced on Nov. 15, at 1:30 p.m.