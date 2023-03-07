A 24-year-old Torrington man is accused of stealing a GMC truck and being found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia while police were placing him under arrest.

Tyger Rodriguez has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, a Class IV felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction. Rodriguez was arraigned on charges Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police officer arrested Rodriguez after making contact with him at a Terrytown residence on March 1 while investigating a stolen vehicle report.

The owner of a GMC truck reported he had found his stolen vehicle parked in the alleyway between South Street and Terry Boulevard. A responding Scottsbluff Police officer made contact with a resident of the home, who identified Rodriguez as having dropped off the vehicle. The woman contacted Rodriguez, asking him when he planned to pick up the vehicle. The man said he was on his way. After some time, the officer said in the arrest affidavit, he observed Rodriguez coming to the back door of the residence. As the officer tried to make contact with him, he went around to the front of the residence and the officer found him attempting to hide.

The officer arrested Rodriguez, who had an active warrant for his arrest. During that arrest, Rodriguez allegedly tried to toss a black bag he was wearing. The bag is reported to have contained a small baggie with a white crystalline substance, which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, and a glass smoking device with residue. The officer also allegedly located a GMC key inside the man’s pocket, which unlocked and started the stolen truck.

Bond in the case has been set at $21,500. Rodriguez is scheduled to next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 9.