Torrington man awaiting sentencing on escape charge

Torrington resident Nathaniel Dean Mundt who was facing two charges of felony escape by violence and felony battery after attempting to flee after being taken to Community Hospital came before Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Korell in December via a virtual proceeding.

Mundt, along with his defense counsel Mitch Guthrie, agreed to a plea agreement with the Goshen County Attorney’s Office, representing the state, of dropping both charges down to misdemeanors of interference with a police officer.

The state recommended imposing the maximum sentence for both charges, but with a suspended sentence on Count I of one year, and followed with six months’ probation on Count II.

As part of the plea agreement, Mundt agreed to complete an addiction treatment program and follow through with all recommended aftercare and conditions during his probation. Mundt must also pay restitution for all victims of his actions.

Korell may agree or may reject the plea agreement during Mundt's sentencing hearing on March 16. He is not bound to the agreement.

Mundt is still facing felony attempted burglary in Scotts Bluff County. Mundt was identified as a man accused of entering or attempting to enter homes in Scotts Bluff County last summer.